Reversing an $8 million verdict in a negligent misrepresentation case where six plaintiffs claimed they settled a deadly van rollover case for $1 million based on an initial disclosure the defendant submitted under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26 that falsely (according to the plaintiffs) said $1 million was the limit of the only available liability policy — although Rule 26 obligated the defendant to hand over any insurance policy that “may” apply — the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals explained that the district judge erred in using the federal rule as the source for the defendant’s alleged duty of care under Illinois negligence law, because “no authority establishes the federal rules as a predicate for a state law negligence claim,” though the court remanded for further proceedings because the alleged duty might be “rooted in” some other source. Turubchuk v. Southern Illinois Asphalt Co., No. 18–3507 (April 29, 2020).

The defendant, Southern Illinois Asphalt Co., worked on the highway repaving project where the rollover accident occurred. There was a dispute about whether the asphalt company performed this work as part of a joint venture with another contractor. This was a crucial question because the companies purchased the $1 million policy for a joint-venture project and their individual policies — the bigger policies targeted in the second lawsuit — had joint-venture exclusions.

Another big fight focused on what was said in a conversation between Komron Allahyari, the attorney who represented the plaintiffs in the first lawsuit, and Richard Green, who was hired to defend both of the alleged joint venturers by the insurance company that issued the $1 million policy.

The lawyers reportedly talked a few days after Allahyari filed the first lawsuit. A day later — before Allahyari received the Rule 26 disclosure — he sent a letter demanding payment of the $1 million policy within 30 days. The insurance company promptly capitulated.

Later, according to the plaintiffs, they learned that (a) there was no joint venture and (b) the defendants had millions of liability coverage under their own insurance policies.

The other company settled the second suit, and pretrial rulings trimmed the remaining issues. Jurors were asked to decide whether Southern Illinois Asphalt Co. intended to induce reliance on the Rule 26 disclosure and, if so, what was the amount of damages.

In addition to the mistake about the duty of care, the 7th Circuit concluded that the district judge erred by (1) resolving the other elements of the negligent misrepresentation claim as a matter of law (2) ruling that Allahyari’s testimony was sufficient to establish intent to induce reliance (3) limiting Green’s testimony and (4) refusing to let the defendant attack Allahyari’s credibility with evidence that he “resigned his law license in lieu of disbarment for alleged acts of dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.”

Here are highlights of Judge Michael B. Brennan’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Just before trial, plaintiffs elected to proceed on only their negligent misrepresentation claim. To prove this claim under Illinois law, which applies in this diversity case, plaintiffs had to show: (1) a false statement of material fact (2) carelessness or negligence in ascertaining the truth of the statement by the party making it (3) an intention to induce the other party to act (4) action by the other party in reliance on the truth of the statements (5) damage to the other party resulting from such reliance and (6) a duty on the party making the statement to communicate accurate information.

The district court concluded, and plaintiffs argue on appeal, that while the underlying cause of action is premised on Illinois state law, the duty of care is set by Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26.

We have not seen such a claim in which the duty under a negligence analysis is premised on a federal procedural rule. We did not locate, nor did the parties point us to, any cases recognizing a state law duty of care based on a Federal Rule of Civil Procedure.

This dearth follows from the Rules Enabling Act, which gives the judicial branch authority to promulgate the federal rules. The act provides that the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure “shall not abridge, enlarge or modify any substantive right.” 28 U.S.C. Sec. 2072(b).

No authority establishes the federal rules as a predicate for a state law negligence claim. Rather, the rules themselves speak to their violation, see, e.g., Fed. R. Civ. P. 11, 26(g), and 37, or a statute does so by implication. See 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1927. Violation of the federal rules has not been policed by permitting them to serve as the duty component of a state law negligence claim.

The cases the district court cited post-verdict recognizing “a cause of action alleging misrepresentation for the concealment of evidence in underlying actions” are distinguishable, as each involved fraudulent inducement rather than negligent misrepresentation claimed here.

We also have not located a case in which an Illinois negligent misrepresentation claim was used to attack an earlier federal court judgment.

Existing authority in this area cuts against plaintiffs’ position. In Living Designs v. Dupont, 431 F.3d 353 (9th Cir. 2005), plaintiffs settled products liability actions against defendant. They later learned that during discovery and before the settlements defendant had failed to reveal damaging test results.

Plaintiffs claimed they had been wrongfully induced to settle their previous cases. The district court dismissed the negligence claims, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed, reasoning that “the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure do not create duties on which an opposing party may base a negligence claim.” Claims based on negligent violations of Rule 26(e) (and its state law counterpart) did not create a private cause of action.

This court has reached a similar conclusion. In Roppo v. Travelers, 869 F.3d 568 (7th Cir. 2017), on claims of negligent misrepresentation under Illinois law for failure to respond to an interrogatory in state court, this court decided that the duty of care runs from attorney to client, and only goes to third parties when an attorney is hired for that specific purpose.

We ruled that it was an error to conflate the duty element of a negligent misrepresentation claim with a duty imposed by a court on attorneys during litigation.

Just so, it was legal error for the district court in the second lawsuit to allow plaintiffs’ negligence claim to proceed when it relied on a Federal Rule of Civil Procedure for a duty of care.

This is not to say that duty on a negligence claim cannot be determined as a legal matter, as it may be. Here, though, any duty was rooted in an incorrect source.

Elements satisfied as a matter of law

All but one of the elements of the negligent misrepresentation claim were decided as a matter of law by the district court. In each instance we conclude the court incorrectly stepped into the province of the jury.

Intent to induce element

The only element of the negligent misrepresentation claim to go to the jury was whether Southern Illinois Asphalt by attorney Green intended the initial disclosure to induce plaintiffs to settle the underlying case for $1 million.

Southern Illinois Asphalt argues the jury’s verdict should not stand because the only evidence to support this element was the testimony of Allahyari which, even viewed favorably to the verdict, lacked foundation and was speculative.

Plaintiffs respond Allahyari’s evidence may have been circumstantial, but it supported a reasonable inference that defendant in these disclosures intended to induce settlement for $1 million.

The district court initially excluded Allahyari from speculating as to Green’s motive in disclosing only the joint venture policy. During trial, though, after a question from plaintiffs’ counsel, the district court reversed field and over defendant’s objections allowed Allahyari to speak to whether the disclosure was done to induce settlement.

The district court’s initial ruling on this question was correct and should have controlled. Federal Rule of Evidence 602 requires a witness to have personal knowledge of a matter, and Allahyari could not know what Green intended when serving the initial disclosures.

No evidence, direct or circumstantial, was presented on this inducement element other than Allahyari’s testimony, which was conjecture based on plaintiffs’ theory of the case.

A plaintiff’s conjecture as to a defendant’s motive is not enough to establish inducement. See, e.g., Tricontinental Industries v. PricewaterhouseCoopers, 475 F.3d 824 (7th Cir. 2007). Any reliability of this evidence was vitiated by pretrial rulings which incorrectly cramped what evidence Green could offer about his phone call with Allahyari. It was an abuse of discretion to admit this evidence.

Allahyari also was allowed to testify as an opinion witness, including on this element. But the district court improperly excluded evidence concerning Allahyari’s credibility, including that he had resigned his law license in lieu of disbarment for alleged acts of dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation. See Fed. R. Evid. 608 (witness’s character for truthfulness or untruthfulness).

At trial, therefore, the jury heard from an attorney recognized as an expert, but who had lost his law license under a cloud and whose qualifications and credentials could not be impeached. That attorney was allowed to give evidence on another lawyer’s intent whose testimony on the same facts had been incorrectly limited.

Such circumstances also constituted an abuse of discretion. And because Allahyari’s testimony was the only evidence on this element of plaintiffs’ claim, no other trial evidence supports the jury’s verdict, which therefore must be reversed.