A 31-year-old Pilsen man who set fire to a police car on North State Street is the fifth person to face federal charges following violence and vandalism in the city this past weekend, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago announced Tuesday.

Timothy O’Donnell is charged with arson after a witness filmed him wearing a clown mask while placing a lit object in the squad car’s gas tank during protests Saturday, the indictment states.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney also charged Brandon Pegues, Amber L. Peltzer and Kevin D. Tunstall each with one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

O’Donnell could be identified by photographs from the scene, included in the criminal complaint, that show his exposed neck tattoo — the word “pretty.”

After his arrest, O’Donnell admitted to investigators he was the individual photographed in the clown mask, reminiscent of the masks work by fictional protesters in the 2019 movie “Joker.”

Pegues, Peltzer and Tunstall were arrested separately downtown in the early hours of Sunday following Black Lives Matter demonstrations against police misconduct that became violent.

U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch Jr. said in a written statement that his office is working with the Chicago Police Department and along state and federal law enforcement “to arrest and prosecute anyone involved in violence and destruction in Chicago.”

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota also charged Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, of Galesburg, Ill., with allegedly traveling to Minneapolis to join in riots after the death of George Floyd. Rupert was charged with civil disorder, carrying on a riot and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

The cases in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois are USA v. Timothy O’Donnell, No. 20 CR 260; USA v. Brandon Pegues, No. 20 CR 256; USA v. Amber Peltzer, No. 20 CR 257; and USA v. Kevin Turnstall, No. 20 CR 259.