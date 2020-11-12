Federal prosecutors got the go-ahead to retain recordings of telephone calls conducted from jail by a man accused of helping the Chinese government recruit intelligence assets in the United States.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman denied Ji Chaoqun’s motion to quash a subpoena issued to the Metropolitan Correctional Center under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 17 seeking the recordings as well as visitor logs.Guzman also declined to order prosecutors to either destroy material they …