DETROIT — Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes yet didn’t recall them for as long as 20 years.Goodyear wouldn’t recall the tires even as late as March of this year despite investigators finding that their failure caused crashes that killed eight people and injured 69 others from 1998 through 2009.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the allegations against Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co …