The Trump administration’s refusal to concede defeat in a Chicago courtroom comes with a price tag.

In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber awarded the United States Conference of Mayors more than $97,000 in attorney fees it incurred battling the federal government’s attempt to withhold public safety funds from sanctuary cities.

Leinenweber held the conference established it is entitled to the fees under the Equal Access to Justice Act.

The requirements for a fee award include a showing that the position taken by the government in the litigation was not “substantially justified,” Leinenweber wrote, quoting the statute.

And the government, he wrote, acted unreasonably when it imposed unlawful conditions on municipalities’ receipt of funds from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant in violation of an injunction he had entered.

Leinenweber directed the U.S. Justice Department to pay $97,546 in attorney fees and $283 in expenses to the conference.

Leinenweber issued his opinion in a lawsuit brought against the Justice Department by the city of Evanston and the United States Conference of Mayors.

The conference is a nonpartisan organization of about 350 cities with populations of 30,000 or greater. The conference coordinates its members’ interaction with the federal government.

Evanston and many other members of the conference are sanctuary cities, jurisdictions that limit their cooperation with the federal government’s enforcement of civil immigration law.

In fiscal year 2017, conference members were directly allocated about $50 million in Byrne JAG funds. Some cities, including Evanston, also received funds indirectly through their state or a nearby local government.

In a move aimed at sanctuary cities, then-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in July 2017 announced the administration was placing conditions on the receipt of Byrne JAG funds related to municipalities’ dealings with immigrants.

Those conditions would require police to give Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents advance notice before a non-citizen is released from custody and to allow those agents unrestricted access to police stations and lockups.

Another condition would require jurisdictions to certify their compliance with federal laws that bar local governments from restricting the sharing of immigration status information with immigration authorities.

In July 2018, Evanston and the conference filed a lawsuit and sought a preliminary injunction to block the government from enforcing the conditions.

Leinenweber issued an injunction that went into effect in August 2018.

Despite the injunction, the Justice Department imposed the enjoined conditions on the receipt of Byrne JAG funds in fiscal years 2018 and 2019.

Evanston and the conference then amended their suit and moved for summary judgment and a permanent injunction.

Leinenweber granted summary judgment in favor of Evanston and the conference in September 2019.

He also issued a permanent injunction barring the Justice Department from imposing the enjoined conditions and other unlawful conditions on the receipt of funds for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and all future grant years.

The conference then sought attorney fees and costs from the Justice Department.

In his opinion last Thursday, Leinenweber concluded the conference met the four requirements for eligibility for an award under the Equal Access to Justice Act.

The Justice Department does not dispute that the conference was the prevailing party in the case and that it filed a timely motion for fees and costs, Leinenweber wrote.

He rejected the argument that special circumstances exist that would make an award unjust.

The Justice Department maintains Evanston controlled the litigation and, therefore, the conference is not entitled to fees and costs.

The department also maintains that requiring the government to pay an award would be unjust because the conference’s members could have individually challenged the conditions placed on their receipt of Byrne JAG funds.

“There is no evidence that Evanston or any of the [c]onference’s other municipality members controlled the litigation or that any municipality member is freeloading at the [g]overnment’s expense,” Leinenweber wrote.

And he concluded the Justice Department acted unreasonably when it flouted his injunction.

“The [c]ourt finds the [g]overnment’s position substantially justified when it initially litigated the FY 2017 Byrne JAG grant conditions,” Leinenweber wrote. “But, that position obviously became unreasonable when the [g]overnment attached those same conditions, along with several new unlawful conditions, to the FY 2018 Byrne JAG grants.”

The case is City of Evanston, et al. v. William P. Barr, No. 18 C 485.

The lead attorney for Evanston and the conference, Brian C. Haussmann of Tabet DiVito & Rothstein LLC, declined to comment because the case is pending.

The lead attorney for the government is Brad P. Rosenberg of the Justice Department in Washington, D.C.

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment.