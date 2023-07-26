Where defendant did not attempt to promptly return firearm to law enforcement or third party, district court did not err in denying motion to present innocent possession defense to Sec. 922(g)(1) charges.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.In March 2021, Steven Sorensen’s truck failed to start. He went to visit a friend who worked on cars. His friend did not answer the door when Sorensen knocked, but Sorensen ran into another friend, Jake …