Where there was no imminent threat defendant could not justify possession of firearm as a felon under necessity defense.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois.Michael Angelo Tovar sold cocaine to a confidential source in Moline, Illinois, twice in February 2020. He was arrested the following month, and a search incident to arrest recovered $416 and 1.8 grams of cocaine from his pockets. Tovar’s home was searched pursuant to a warrant, and police …