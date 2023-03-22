A woman who maintains the label on bags of Brach’s Milk Maid caramels causes buyers to falsely believe the candy is made with fats from milk does not have a case for consumer fraud, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit Jessica Biczo filed under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act against the owner of Brach’s Candy Co.Coleman held Biczo failed to adequately …