A Texas man received the go-ahead to try to force a Hinsdale classic car dealership to sell him a rare Ferrari that it sold to another buyer two days after purportedly entering a sales agreement with him.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois denied a motion by Continental Classic Motors Inc. to dismiss the breach-of-contract lawsuit Paul Cheng filed against it. Cheng stated a plausible claim for specific performance with his request that Continental be ordered to …