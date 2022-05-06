A federal judge gave the go-ahead Thursday for a company that links up insurance adjusters with other professionals in the industry to pursue a lawsuit it filed in a dispute over a mobile app.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of the allegations Coast to Coast Claim Services Inc. leveled against Raymond Yagelski III.But Durkin held Coast had adequately stated its claims that Yagelski violated a fiduciary duty he owed the company and …