Fifteen Cook County associate judges elected late last year were sworn in Monday during a ceremony attended by hundreds of friends, family members, judicial colleagues and dignitaries.Associate Judges Amee E. Alonso; Frank J. Andreou; John A. Fairman; Michael J. Hogan Jr.; Jennifer Joyce Payne; Diane M. Pezanoski; Geri Pinzur Rosenberg; John A. Simon; and Rouhy J. Shalabi are the newest members of the county judiciary.Among the 15 new associate judges are six judges who were previously seated on the bench as circuit judges …