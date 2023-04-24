Where a defendant states that he has nothing else to say, that may qualify as an invocation of the right to remain silent and any further statements drawn out during interrogation may be inadmissible at trial.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Nicholas Ford.Around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2013, 17-year-olds Lawrence Sellers and Sabastian Moore and 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton were shot, Pendleton fatally, when a Black man opened fire from a nearby alley. Multiple …