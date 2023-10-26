Where a defendant being interrogated does not expressly and unequivocally invoke his right to remain silent but simply states he is not willing to talk at the moment, there is no requirement the interrogation cease and any confession made remains admissible.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Jackson County Circuit Judge Ralph R. Bloodworth III.On July 31, 2016, there was a shooting in Carbondale, Illinois. Four men fired weapons after a drug deal involving cannabis went bad. Officer Trey Harris …