Where a U.S. District Court modified its jury instructions to remove references to an attempt, the court committed an impermissible modification of an indictment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin.In 2017, Ionel Muresanu began participating in an ATM skimming scheme run by a man known to him as Vidu. Muresanu was then 17 years old and had recently arrived in the country from Romania. Vidu provided …