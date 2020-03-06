Where a trial court orders a defendant to speak to a pre-sentencing investigator and then uses the information gained from the defendant in aggravation during the sentencing, the trial court had violated the defendant’s Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Catherine Marie Haberkorn.On Sept. 15, 2012, Courtney Woods approached Tiffany House while she were sitting in a car. House and her husband, Anton, had …