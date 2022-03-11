Chicago boutique litigation firm Figliulo & Silverman P.C. will become the ninth U.S. office of the international law firm Smith, Gambrell & Russell LLP on April 1.Partners James R. Figliulo and Peter A. Silverman said SGR is the perfect match for the firm that bears their names.“The timing was right, and the synergies between the two firms made the combination a natural fit,” Silverman said in a statement. “We are excited to be joining such a well-respected firm and distinguished group of lawyers …