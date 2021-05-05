The Filipino American Lawyers Association of Chicago this month has launched a pro bono initiative to provide power of attorney documents for frontline workers.A National Nurses United report found that as of Feb. 11 Filipinos made up 4% of registered nurses. The study also found that 26.4% of registered nurses who have died of COVID-19 and related complications are Filipino. Despite the heightened risk, many of these individuals, especially those from immigrant families, do not have emergency and estate planning …