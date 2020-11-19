A federal judge blocked an adult film company from taking a shortcut in its quest to identify an individual infringing on its copyrights.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen denied Strike 3 Holdings LLC’s motion to serve an internet service provider with an expedited third-party subpoena seeking the identity of the subscriber or subscribers to a particular IP address.Strike 3 filed a lawsuit this month accusing a “John Doe” defendant at that address of illegally downloading the company’s …