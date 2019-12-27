A dispute over a company’s handling of its employees’ fingerprints that bounced from federal court to state court and back again has landed in state court once more.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang held Richard McGinnis does not have standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution to pursue his lawsuit against United States Cold Storage Inc. in federal court.Chang sent McGinnis’ proposed class-action suit back to Will County Circuit Court.Cold Storage has facilities …