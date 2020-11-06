Neither candidate landed on Cook County voters’ November ballots, but a dispute between two former state’s attorney hopefuls are continuing their fight in court.Last month, Cook County Circuit Judge Kathy M. Flanagan ruled discovery should begin in the case brought by former 2nd Ward Ald. Robert W. Fioretti against William E. Conway III and his political action committee, Friends of Bill Conway, alleging defamation and civil conspiracy. Her ruling held that Conway, who’s represented by counsel, cannot have the case delayed …