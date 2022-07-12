A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by the parents of a high school student who allege their Fourth Amendment rights were violated during an investigation into an allegation that their son was handling a firearm during a virtual class.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois held Christopher and Lindsay Sharp had failed to state a case against defendants that included Community High School District 155 and Lake in the Hills.Johnston dismissed the suit without …