Federal authorities violated the Second Amendment rights of a Cicero man when they charged him with illegally possessing a gun during a protest over George Floyd’s murder, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois tossed an indictment accusing Heriberto Carbajal-Flores of violating 18 U.S.C. Sec. 922(g)(5).The statute prohibits non-citizens who are not legally authorized to be in the United States from possessing firearms. Carbajal-Flores is a …