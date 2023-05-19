The firearms industry, including gun sellers, could be sued for alleged violations of Illinois law, including marketing to young people, under legislation Illinois state senators approved Thursday.The House previously approved the bill and it now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, also a Democrat, who said that he will sign it. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, a Democrat, spearheaded the proposal.“Gun violence is a public health epidemic, and those who encourage unlawful use of a firearm or target sales of firearms to …