Where defendant lied on ATF form about his pending indictment when attempting to purchase firearm, district court erred in dismissing charge by finding that portion of the statute that defendant was not charged under was invalid under Second Amendment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr., Northern District of Indiana.John Holden sought to buy a firearm in August 2021. To do so, he had to complete ATF Form 4473. The form asked whether he was then “under indictment or …