Where plaintiff was committed to hospital for alleged mental illness because he was a likely threat to himself or others, commitment was considered involuntary for purposes of Sec. 924(g), prohibiting plaintiff from purchasing a firearm, even though plaintiff never attempted to leave and commitment was initiated by staff of hospital.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin.In 2018, Stefan Escamilla was hospitalized while serving in the Army and …