A federal judge declined to block the enforcement of firearms restrictions imposed separately by the city of Chicago, Cook County and the state of Illinois while an emergency room doctor’s Second Amendment challenge to the measures is pending.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins of the Northern District of Illinois held plaintiff Javier Herrera is unlikely to succeed on the merits of his claim that the Protect Illinois Communities Act and the Chicago and Cook County ordinances are unconstitutional …