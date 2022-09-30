A federal law prohibiting drug addicts and people who illegally use controlled substances from possessing firearms does not violate the Second Amendment, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois acknowledged the U.S. Supreme Court in June adopted a new standard for determining whether particular conduct may be regulated by the government without running afoul of the right to bear arms.The high court in New York Rifle & Pistol Association v …