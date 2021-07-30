A man who alleges he was fired for reporting that his employer was violating one of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 executive orders has stated a claim under the Illinois Whistleblower Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland did not rule on the merits of Lavonce Brown’s claims against Biomat USA Inc. But she declined to dismiss Brown’s lawsuit.Rowland rejected Biomat’s argument that the whistleblower act does not apply to Brown’s claims.Section 15(b) of the act states …