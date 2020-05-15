Jorge L. Alonso

A fired FedEx driver who alleges the company selectively enforced its policy against workplace violence got the go-ahead to pursue his race discrimination claims.

In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso denied a motion for summary judgment that FedEx Freight Inc. filed in Larry L. Kilgore III’s lawsuit.

Kilgore advanced enough evidence to go to trial on his allegation that he was treated more harshly than a coworker who is not African American for purportedly violating the workplace violence policy, Alonso held.

Following an altercation with fellow driver Don Romero, Kilgore was relieved of duty without pay and then fired after an investigation into the incident.

Romero was not relieved of duty during the investigation. He ultimately was suspended for three days.

The differing treatment of Kilgore and Romero, Alonso wrote, constitutes “sufficient evidence from which a reasonable jury could conclude that plaintiff was suspended and discharged because of his race.”

Alonso wrote most of the facts of the case are undisputed.

FedEx prohibits harassment, physical fighting and threatening or intimidating behavior in the workplace, as well as attempts to provoke such actions.

In August 2017, Kilgore was in the FedEx drivers’ lounge when Romero called him “dumb” or “stupid.”

After Kilgore put on his headphones, Romero deliberately knocked them off his head. Kilgore shouted at Romero to “back off” and then demanded that a supervisor who was in a nearby dispatch office get Romero away from him.

Romero was circling Kilgore and taunting him when the supervisor came into the lounge. The supervisor asked Romero several times to leave before Romero departed.

Kilgore reported Romero had physically attacked him, and FedEx assigned security specialist Brian Simikoski to investigate the incident.

Simikoski interviewed Romero for eight minutes. Romero acknowledged he had touched Kilgore’s headphones and maintained the encounter lasted only 30 seconds.

Simikoski’s interview with Kilgore lasted 30 minutes. He called Kilgore “Waldo,” a nickname Kilgore dislikes.

Simikoski determined Kilgore violated FedEx’s workplace violence policy, but that Romero had not acted aggressively because he had touched Kilgore’s headphones rather than his head.

Although neither man had a disciplinary record, Kilgore was fired and Romero was suspended.

Kilgore filed his suit in June 2018. He alleged he was a victim of race discrimination in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 42 U.S.C. Section 1981 and the Illinois Human Rights Act.

FedEx moved for summary judgment in September 2019.

In his opinion last week, Alonso wrote Kilgore stated a prima facie case of race discrimination.

Kilgore presented evidence that he was meeting FedEx’s legitimate expectations and that he suffered adverse job actions, Alonso wrote.

He wrote Kilgore also presented evidence that Romero was a similarly situated employee who is not black and who was treated more favorably.

Alonso rejected the argument that the men were not similarly situated because Kilgore threatened to commit a violent act while Romero did not.

Alonso conceded Kilgore’s and Romero’s actions were slightly different.

“Their conduct, though, was sufficiently similar to warrant a reasonable fact finder to conclude that impermissible animus affected the employer’s decision, because the conduct was of comparable seriousness,” Alonso wrote.

“If anything, in the light most favorable to plaintiff, the slight difference in conduct makes plaintiff’s case stronger: the non-black employee was merely suspended for actually committing a battery, while the black employee was actually discharged for merely threatening to commit a battery.”

Alonso issued his opinion May 7 in Larry L. Kilgore III v. FedEx Freight Inc., No. 18 C 4365.

Kilgore is represented by Heewon O’Connor and Kevin F. O’Connor, both of O’Connor O’Connor P.C. in Elmhurst.

“I am happy with the court’s decision and am glad that the court validated my client’s position on FedEx’s wrongful suspension and discrimination of him,” Heewon O’Connor said in a statement.

Attorneys representing FedEx include Donald Snook, the company’s senior litigation counsel.

Also representing FedEx are Martin K. LaPointe and Susan M. Troester, both of LaPointe Law P.C. in Northbrook.

“FedEx is disappointed by the court’s order denying our request for summary judgment, and we disagree with the underlying basis for this decision,” FedEx spokesman Chris Allen said in a statement.

“We are committed to maintaining a discrimination-free work environment and will continue to vigorously defend this lawsuit.”