An attorney for former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald urged a judge Tuesday to move up the trial in a dispute over his firing, saying he can’t get another major job until he puts a hazing scandal behind him.“It has decimated his career,” lawyer Dan Webb said.Fitzgerald was initially suspended for two weeks and then fired last year after 17 years as head coach of the Wildcats. Northwestern said he had a responsibility to know that hazing was occurring and should have stopped it.Fitzgerald denies wrongdoing. He …