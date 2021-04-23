Wisconsin officials did not trample on the constitutional rights of a prison psychologist when they fired her and suspended her license after discovering she was romantically involved with an inmate, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive a lawsuit accusing state corrections employees and licensing officials of violating Sandra K. Nigl’s rights to intimate association and procedural due process.In a nonprecedential order Wednesday, a panel of the court noted the Wisconsin …