A Chicago firefighter who alleges he was fired in retaliation for criticizing Lori Lightfoot on his personal Facebook account does not have a First Amendment claim against the mayor, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed Lightfoot as a defendant in a lawsuit that maintains Sam Inendino lost his job for exercising his constitutional right to speak as a private citizen on matters of public interest.But Durkin denied motions to dismiss …