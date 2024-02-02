FLINT, Mich. — A second contractor said Thursday that it has reached a $25 million settlement over its role in Flint, Michigan’s lead-contaminated water scandal.The class-action litigation agreement includes payments of $1,500 for individual minors, according to Boston-based Veolia North America. The company says the agreement will resolve claims made on behalf of more than 45,000 Flint residents.In July, the engineering firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newman said in a court filing that a confidential deal was …