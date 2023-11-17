A Kane County judge incorrectly excluded relevant evidence and witnesses in tossing a suit alleging a law firm owes $777,000 from a personal injury recovery to the estate of its longtime of counsel, a state appellate panel ruled.Justice Mary S. Schostok delivered the judgment of the 2nd District Appellate Court, with opinion.William F. Murphy sued Kinnally Flaherty Krentz Loran Hodge & Masur, P.C. in Kane County Circuit Court, alleging breach of contract on behalf of his father, William C. Murphy.The lawsuit alleged …