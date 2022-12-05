Where state statute that mandated hospitals and clinics cremate or bury fetal remains after abortions did not violate First Amendment rights of patients, as patients were not compelled to take any action contrary to their religious or secular beliefs.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Richard L. Young, Southern District of Indiana.Indiana requires abortion providers to dispose of fetal remains by either burial or cremation. The mandate applies only to providers. Patients may choose to take …