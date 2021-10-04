Where government had likelihood of success on the merits on adult-entertainment businesses’ claims that exclusion from PPP loans violated First Amendment, preliminary injunction was stayed pending appeal.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed an injunction pending an appeal issued by Judge Lynn Adelman, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Fifty businesses all over the country that offer live adult entertainment in the form of nude or nearly nude dancing sought to obtain loans under the second round of the Paycheck …