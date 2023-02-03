Where district judge did not err in analyzing ban on digital display billboards under intermediate scrutiny and upholding local ordinance.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.Chapter 31 of the Madison General Ordinances extensively regulates dozens of signs, including advertising billboards. Madison has regulated billboards since at least the 1970s. In 1989, Madison moved toward more comprehensive regulation, amending the sign ordinance to …