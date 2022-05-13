Where claim that mandatory bar dues for attorney were a violation of Janus was foreclosed by Supreme Court opinion in Keller, and only the Court had the power to declare Keller to no longer be good law.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Lynn Adelman, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Wisconsin lawyers must join and pay annual dues to the State Bar of Wisconsin. Active membership in the association is a condition precedent to the right to practice law in the state. Failing to pay bar dues can …