Where regulation prohibited loud noises and other inappropriate speech at VA medical clinic, defendant’s conviction for disorderly conduct did not violate First Amendment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin.In March 2021, Jamison Krahenbuhl, an Air Force veteran, went to the Milo C. Huempfner Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for a respiratory therapy appointment. During his appointment, Krahenbuhl became agitated …