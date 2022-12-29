A federal judge cleared the way for an abortion-rights opponent to pursue a claim that Aurora police violated the First Amendment when they ordered him to move away from a Planned Parenthood clinic.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Mario Navarro’s contention that police officers directed him to leave because he was preaching the Christian gospel and urging women entering the clinic not to undergo an abortion.But Feinerman held …