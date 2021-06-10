Where lack of First Amendment protection for child pornography did not turn on criminality of depicted content.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Michael M. Mihm, Central District of Illinois. In December 2016, S.B., a 16-year-old girl from Illinois began chatting via social media with Timothy Fredrickson, a 27-year-old man from Iowa. Eventually, conversations between the two turned sexually explicit, and S.B., at Fredrickson’s request, sent images and videos of herself to him. S.B.’s mother …