Where county employee was eventually terminated after refusing to attend funeral for her boss’s mentor, no violation of her rights under the Establishment Clause occurred.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin. Nancy Knudtson worked for the County of Trempealeau for over 45 years. At the time of her termination in 2018, she was assigned to work in the District Attorney’s Office. Knudtson worked as a paralegal and office manager. During this time …