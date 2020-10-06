Where Governor of Illinois did not violate Free Exercise Clause by allowing religious gatherings to occur in groups larger than 50, in contradiction of executive order issued during the pandemic.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sara L. Ellis, Northern District of Illinois. In response to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, Governor J. B. Pritzker has issued a series of executive orders designed to limit the virus’ opportunities to spread. The Illinois Republican Party and some of its affiliates …