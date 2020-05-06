Where municipal government did not violate plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights when it issued speech supporting political agenda that plaintiffs disagreed with.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Robert Blakey, Northern District of Illinois.

Dixon O’Brien and John Cook were residents of Lincolnshire. Both paid a variety of municipal taxes including village property and sales taxes. O’Brien is a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150, AFL-CIO. Cook is a member of Carpenters Local 250, an affiliate of the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. The unions represent members who reside in, work in and pay taxes in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire is one of more than a thousand dues paying members of the Illinois Municipal League. Lincolnshire uses its taxes to pay its dues. Over a five year period extending from 2013 to 2018, Lincolnshire paid at least $5,051 in voluntary dues and fees to the league. In March 2015, the league issued two emails to its members promoting the “Turnaround Agenda” of then-Gov. Bruce Rauner. The league also urged its members to adopt local ordinances creating “right to work” zones as part of the Turnaround Agenda. Lincolnshire was the only unit of local government in Illinois to adopt a “right to work” ordinance.

O’Brien and Cook eventually sued, contending that, as tax paying residents of Lincolnshire, some of their money goes to support the village’s payment of dues to the league, thereby subsidizing private speech with which the plaintiffs disagreed. O’Brien demanded a refund of the portion of his tax money that went to fund Lincolnshire’s dues in the league. Lincolnshire moved to dismiss and the district court granted the motion, concluding the plaintiffs’ First Amendment claims failed as a matter of law because the challenged communications constituted government speech that is not subject to First Amendment scrutiny. The plaintiffs then appealed.

The appellate panel began by citing Walker v. Texas Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Inc., stating the Supreme Court had reiterated that the First Amendment did not regulate government speech. The panel noted that government entities may exercise the same freedom to express its views when it receives assistance from private sources for the purpose of delivering a government controlled message. The panel noted while government speech must comport with the Establishment Clause, and is subject to the check of political process, when the government speaks it is entitled to promote a program, to espouse a policy, or take a position.

The panel then stated that Lincolnshire voluntarily joined the league as it is authorized to do by statute. The panel continued, stating that as a member, Lincolnshire could adopt the speech of the league if it wished or could denounce the speech or leave the league at any time if it disagreed with the message issued. The panel stated that the plaintiffs could not plausibly claim that Lincolnshire lacked the right to speak and to take a position on Rauner’s agenda. The panel concluded that Lincolnshire therefore did not violate the plaintiffs’ rights under the First Amendment or the Equal Protection clause. The panel thus affirmed the decision of the district court.

Dixon O’Brien, et al. v. Village of Lincolnshire, et al.

No. 19-1349

Writing for the court: Judge Ilana Diamond Rovner

Concurring: Judges Michael Y. Scudder Jr. and Amy J. St. Eve

Released: April 7, 2020