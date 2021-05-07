Where office of the Governor of Wisconsin did not violate the First Amendment in denying entry to press conference for conservative think tank, as criteria used to determine access was viewpoint neutral.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin. The John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy, Inc. describes itself as a Wisconsin think tank that promotes free markets, individual freedom, personal responsibility, and limited government. MacIver …