Where a jail had a policy that prisoners could possess a maximum of three books in their cell at one time, the policy was consistent with First Amendment, but remand was required to determine if jail improperly disposed of the excess books without compensation.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez of the Northern District of Illinois.

While confined in the Cook County Jail, Gregory Koger accumulated books in his cell. Guards eventually removed more than 30 books from Koger’s cell, acting on a policy that prisoners may not have more than three books or magazines at a time, excluding religious and legal materials. Koger eventually sued, alleging that the action violated his First Amendment rights.



A magistrate judge, presiding by consent under 28 U.S.C. § 636(c), dismissed the case without reaching the merits. On appeal, the 7th Circuit agreed with the magistrate judge’s ruling in part, but remanded with instructions to resolve two claims on the merits: whether the policy was valid and whether Koger was entitled to compensation for the books he lost as a result of its enforcement.

On remand, the magistrate judge granted summary judgment to the defendants. The judge held that the three-book policy was valid under the First Amendment and that it made no difference whether the guards asked Koger which three books he wanted to keep or what the jail did with the confiscated books, because Koger’s complaint did not articulate a due process theory. Koger then appealed for a second time.

The appellate panel began by addressing the argument that the three-book limit violated Koger’s right to freedom of speech. The panel stated that Cook County did not prevent Koger from receiving and reading books. The panel noted that Koger could receive as many and read as much as he wanted, and that setting a cap on how many books could be in his cell at once did not hamper his reading, as Koger did not allege that he could read four books in one day.



The panel found that Koger, therefore, had the ability to send finished books home and obtain more in the mail from friends and family, enough to support even a voracious reading habit.

The panel continued, stating that Cook County advanced, and the district court accepted, multiple reasons for the three book policy.



The panel noted that one reason was that books could be used to contain or exchange coded messages among prisoners, making it necessary to leaf through the pages when doing a property search. Another reason was that books may be hollowed out to hide drugs and other forbidden items, or weapons such as razors or knives can be hidden in books’ covers and spines.



The panel stated that curtailing the need for labor-intensive searches is a good reason for limiting the number of books in a prisoner’s cell.

Next, the panel stated that although the three-book policy was valid, it did not follow that guards were free to throw confiscated books on a bonfire or otherwise dispose of them.



The panel noted that books are property, but Kroger was never asked whether he wanted his books sent home or mailed to a friend. Citing Streckenbach v. VanDensen, the panel stated that the prison could have charged Koger the mailing costs, but instead it chose to destroy Koger’s books without any option to send them outside the prison. The panel stated that the prison also failed to ask Koger which books he wished to keep.



The panel determined therefore that a second remand was required. The panel stated that the district court needed to decide what choices, if any, were offered to Koger when the guards discovered the excess books and what became of them, and potentially other questions and any disputed issues of material fact that were the province of a jury.

The panel, therefore, affirmed the decision of the district court to the extent that it found that the jail’s three-book policy was consistent with the First Amendment, but it vacated the decision in all other respects and remanded the case for further proceedings.

Gregory Koger v. Thomas J. Dart, Cook County sheriff, et al.

No. 19-2892

Writing for the court: Judge Frank H. Easterbrook

Concurring: Judges William J. Bauer and Daniel A. Manion

Released: Feb. 25, 2020