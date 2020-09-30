Where plaintiff could not show clearly established law that would have put defendants on notice that their denial of position on student government board to plaintiff violated his rights, district court did not err in finding claim foreclosed by qualified immunity.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin. In 2013, Mohammad Siddique was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and actively involved in student government. Siddique was also an …