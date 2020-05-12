Where probable cause existed to arrest defendant for driving motorized vehicle the wrong way down a one-way street, existence of probable cause defeated claim for retaliatory arrest.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Frederick J. Kapala, Northern District of Illinois.

William Lund was a reporter and administrator for the Rockford Scanner, a news organization that reports on notable events in the Rockford area. In May 2015, by way of a police scanner, Lund heard of a number of traffic stops in the Midtown District of Rockford. Lund rode a motorized bicycle to the area and began to take photographs. Lund surmised that the police were operating a prostitution sting operation. A surveillance officer at the scene noticed Lund taking photographs and radioed other members of the sting team to report it.

Officers confronted Lund and told him that he had to move on. Lund asked if he was breaking any laws, and the officers told him that while he was not, if he remained in the area they would arrest him for obstructing a police detail. Lund started the engine of his bicycle and began to ride away, loudly yelling “goodbye officers” as he did so. At that point, Officers Sean Welsh and Timothy Campbell made the decision to arrest Lund for obstructing a police investigation. The officers followed Lund for three blocks and then stopped and arrested him.

Lund was charged with several offenses, but all of them were eventually dismissed. Lund then sued the officers and the City of Rockford for false arrest, unreasonable search and seizure, failure to intervene, First Amendment retaliation, conspiracy and malicious prosecution. The district court eventually granted summary judgment for the defendants. Lund appealed, challenging only the entry of summary judgment with respect to the federal First Amendment retaliation claim and malicious prosecution under Illinois law.

The appellate panel began by addressing the First Amendment retaliation claim. Lund argued that the officers arrested him in retaliation for speech and news-gathering activities protected by the First Amendment. The panel noted that while the appeal in the instant case was pending, the Supreme Court had decided Nieves v. Bartlett, which held that probable cause defeated a claim for retaliatory arrest. The panel stated that a plaintiff pressing a retaliatory arrest claim must plead and prove the absence of probable cause for the arrest. The panel found that this holding definitively resolved the question presented in the instant case. The panel noted that, at the time of Lund’s arrest, the officers had probable cause to arrest him for, at a minimum, driving a motorized vehicle the wrong way on a one-way street. Therefore, the panel reasoned, Lund’s retaliatory arrest claim failed.

Finally, the panel stated that even if Nieves did not apply to the instant case, Lund’s claim would fail because the officers were entitled to qualified immunity. The panel stated that at the time of Lund’s arrest it was not clearly established that an arrest supported by probable cause could violate the First Amendment. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

William Lund v. City of Rockford, Illinois, et al.

No. 19-1945

Writing for the court: Judge Ilana Diamond Rovner

Concurring: Judges Michael Y. Scudder Jr. and Frank H. Easterbrook

Released: April 20, 2020