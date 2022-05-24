Shelley M. Bethune will be the Illinois Courts Commission’s first executive director general counsel when she assumes the position June 1, leading the entity as it builds its own staff and public-facing identity from the ground up.Her hiring was the first of many foundational steps as the commission transitions into its new home at 555 W Monroe St., the Near West Side office building recently bought by the state of Illinois. After she finishes up her time with Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, Bethune’s first course of action …