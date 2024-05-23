Five Cook County acting presiding judges have been elevated to presiding judge in their divisions effective immediately, Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans announced Thursday.They are Donna L. Cooper of the Juvenile Division, Sophia H. Hall of Chancery, Mary C. Marubio of Pretrial, Judith C. Rice of Domestic Violence and Regina Scannicchio of Domestic Relations.Evans said the judges were all experienced and highly regarded. “I welcome them to the full-fledged commitment of providing access to justice, here in Cook County …